Edo APC laments government’s closure of Nigerian Observer

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday condemned the continuous closure of the Nigerian Observer Newspaper, describing it ‘demolition of successful government’s legacy’. It would be recalled that the state government had in June 2022 closed down the media outfit with a promise to reopen it in a month after restructuring it. Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, in a statement, had said: “The Edo State Government, in line with the reforms of the state-owned media organisations, has directed the closure of the Nigerian Observer newspaper for a period of one month, for re-organisation and relaunch of the media outfit.

“All existing staff of the Nigerian Observer are hereby redeployed to the Ministry of Communication and Orientation, with immediate effect, where they will receive further directives on their new responsibilities. “Members of the reading public and lovers of the Nigerian Observer brand are assured that their darling newspaper titles will return to the stands shortly, better and improved”. But, the APC in a statement signed by Victor Ofure Osehobo, Assistant State Publicity Secretary, accused the Obaseki-led government of being economical with the truth when it closed down the newspaper, as he has failed to reopen it after several months. The statement lamented that The Observer newspaper had since been turned to an online newspaper, with an editor who, according to the party, is also a staff of the Ministry of Youth and Gender. Osehobo in the statement added that contrary to the government’s promise of reopening the media firm one month after, it has since “demolished vital sections of the premises of the newspaper at 24 Airport Road, Benin City.

 

