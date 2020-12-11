Edo: APC leaders bicker over caretaker committee’s slot

The leadership of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is poised for war over claims of authentic factions that will dissolve into a caretaker committee in the state. The move for the caretaker committee is in line with the latest decisions of the National Executive Committee of the APC and its directive dissolving all the organs of the party at all levels. Meanwhile, the Anselm Ojezua and Col. David Imuse-led factions of the party in the state were said to be locked in supremacy battle over the control of the party’s structure in the state. The APC in the state was factionalised in the late 2019 following misunderstanding between ex-National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki over the control of the soul of the state.

The faction loyal to Governor Obaseki, led by Ojezua held a meeting at the factional secretariat of the party on Airport Road attended by members, who had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the governor. It was learnt that among other options considered were whether they should remain in the party or exit completely to the PDP or any other party that Governor Obaseki might decide to join, including going with him if he is not able to resolve his differences with the PDP. Members of the other faction led by Col David Imuse (rtd) are of the position that Ojezua worked against the party during the last governorship election and was not qualified to remain a member of the party. Efforts to reach Imuse to comment on the situation yesterday failed as he was said to have travelled outside the state.

