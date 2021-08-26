Edo APC leaders suspend aspirant

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 10, Illeh- Ekpoma in Esan West Local Government of Edo State, yesterday said that it has suspended a leader of the party in the area, Goddey Okhiulu, who was said to be an aspirant in the coming local government congress of the party.

He was suspended over the allegation that he unilaterally imposed a family member as the ward chairman of the party. A statement signed by 28 of the 31 ward executives and leaders of the party in the ward and made available to journalists said they pledged their loyalty to the leadership of the party in the state led by Col. David Imuse (rtd). It was gathered that the state leadership of the party had tried to intervene, but that the officials insisted that Okhiulu must remove his choice candidate, noting that they were comfortable with other selected members. The statement reads in part; “We pass a vote of implicit confidence in our state Chairman, Col. David Imuse (rtd), the state Secretary, Mr. Lawrence Okah and the other state executives of the party.

