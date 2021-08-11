News

Edo: APC mourns Okunbo, says it owes him gratitude

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday joined thousands of Nigerians and institutions to mourn Edo-born billionaire, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, (aka Captain Hosa), who died on Sunday in the United Kingdom.

 

The party, in a statement, by its state Publicity Secretary, Chris Azebamwan, said that it received the news of Okunbo’s death with shock and deep sadness.

 

The Edo APC added that it owed the late Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Marine Solution Limited “debt of gratitude.”

 

The statement reads in part: “Capi, as he was fondly called, bestrode the landscape like a colossus, and his influence and personage covered business, academia, arts, culture and most especially, humanitarian gestures.

 

He was a man with a very large heart. His philanthropic gesture and his capacity and willingness to give are unequalled and without parallel. He gave to causes without counting costs. He lived without bitterness or envy.”

