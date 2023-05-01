Edo APC Suspends Ex-Attorney-General, Idahagbon Over Anti-Party

The gale of suspension in the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has taken a new dimension as the party in Egor Local Government Area of the state suspended the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Henry Idahagbon over alleged anti-party activities.

The leadership of the party which announced the suspension of Idahagbon on Monday said the decision was reached following the outcome of a disciplinary report set up to investigate the former commissioner in accordance with Article 21 (B) of the APC constitution (March 2022 as amended.

The suspension letter which was endorsed by the chairman of the party in Egor, Chief Emmanuel Iyase; Vice Chairman, Osaro Eribo; Secretary, Hon. Joshua Uwagboe, and 17 others was addressed to the State chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd), Engr Lawrence Okah, and copied to former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

The suspension notice reads, “That Subject to the hallowed provisions of our party’s constitution and the right to fair hearing Barr. Henry Idahagbon was invited severally by the Local Government disciplinary Committee but blatantly refused to honor the invitation thereby flouting rules, regulations, and decisions of the party (see article 21: vii of APC Constitution)

“That Barr Henry Idahagbon encouraged sponsored and openly aided aspirants against the party and devoted his chambers to challenge and file an action in court against the party which said case in suit no. FHC/13/CO/52/21 against the party without first exhausting all avenues for redress as enshrined in the hallowed provisions of our party’s constitution. This of course is in contravention of Article 21. xi of APC Constitution.

“That we have irrefutable facts, that Barr Henry Idahagbon did not vote in the last Elections. This fact was further re-echoed by his ward chairman Mr Nosa Oviarobo at an enlarged meeting of APC Egor, LGA. Instead, he was busily hob-nobbling with PDP leaders whom he severally mingled with and was seen in a political meeting at the GRA residence of the Esama of Benin

But the APC chieftain when contacted said his, “suspension is nothing serious, but an April Fool joke coming at the end of April.”