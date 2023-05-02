Edo APC Suspends Ex-Attorney General Over Anti-Party Activities

The gale of suspension in the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued as the party in Egor Local Government Area suspended the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of the state, Henry Idahagbon over alleged anti-party activities.

The leadership of the party, which announced the suspension of Idahagbon yesterday, said the decision for his suspension was reached following the outcome of the report of a disciplinary committee set up to investigate the former commissioner in accordance with Article 21 (B) of the APC Constitution of March 2022, as amended.

The suspension letter, which was endorsed by the chairman of the party in LGA, Chief Emmanuel Iyase; Vice Chairman, Osaro Eribo; Secretary, Joshua Uwagboe and 17 others was addressed to the state Chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd), Engr Lawrence Okah, and copied to former Governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

But, when contacted, the APC chieftain said his “suspension is nothing serious, but an April Fool joke coming at the end of April.” The suspension notices reads in part: “That subject to the hallowed provisions of our party’s constitution and the right to fair hearing, Henry Idahagbon was invited severally by the Local Government Disciplinary Committee, but he blatantly refused to honor the invitation thereby flouting rules, regulation and decisions of the party (see article 21: vii of APC Constitution).”