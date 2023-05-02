News

Edo APC Suspends Ex-Attorney General Over Anti-Party Activities

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The gale of suspension in the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued as the party in Egor Local Government Area suspended the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of the state, Henry Idahagbon over alleged anti-party activities.

The leadership of the party, which announced the suspension of Idahagbon yesterday, said the decision for his suspension was reached following the outcome of the report of a disciplinary committee set up to investigate the former commissioner in accordance with Article 21 (B) of the APC Constitution of March 2022, as amended.

The suspension letter, which was endorsed by the chairman of the party in LGA, Chief Emmanuel Iyase; Vice Chairman, Osaro Eribo; Secretary, Joshua Uwagboe and 17 others was addressed to the state Chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd), Engr Lawrence Okah, and copied to former Governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

But, when contacted, the APC chieftain said his “suspension is nothing serious, but an April Fool joke coming at the end of April.” The suspension notices reads in part: “That subject to the hallowed provisions of our party’s constitution and the right to fair hearing, Henry Idahagbon was invited severally by the Local Government Disciplinary Committee, but he blatantly refused to honor the invitation thereby flouting rules, regulation and decisions of the party (see article 21: vii of APC Constitution).”

Bukola

Related Articles
News Top Stories

S’East aspirants meet, agree to support zone

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

S’East aspirants meet, agree to support zone AbujaAhead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special National Convention slated this weekend to elect its Presidential candidate, aspirants from the South East Geo-political zone met at the house of the former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West, Senator Rochas Okorocha. The meeting according to […]
News

Supplementary Poll: Voting Ongoing At Okpoko Wards In Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials deployed to Okpoko, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State have begun the voting process for the supplementary election in the area. New Telegraph reports that voting is currently ongoing at Okpoko Ward 71 and Ward 61. But our correspondent observed that in Ward 52 Okpoko they didn’t […]
News Top Stories

ERGP: FG admits failure of own economic policy

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federal Government, yesterday, identified key bottlenecks that render its home grown economic policy, Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP), ineffective parlous and unable to meet its optimal objectives. Listed as ERGP’s hindrances included inability to address domestic growth constraints as well as political and policy changes in government. Other factors include less emphasis on intersector […]

Leave a Comment