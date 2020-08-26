News

Edo Assembly: APC demands arrest, prosecution of Obaseki’s aides

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has called on the Nigeria Police Force to immediately arrest and prosecute Mr. Kabiru Adjoto and Osaigbovo Iyoha, both of whom are senior aides of Governor Godwin Obaseki, over their alleged involvement in the hiring of armed thugs in the invasion of the Edo Assembly complex earlier this month.

 

At least, seven thugs were arrested within the Edo Assembly Complex on the 6th of August when people suspected to be loyal to the state government blocked and vandalized the Assembly complex in a bid to deny entry to majority seventeen elected members.

 

The arrested thugs, who were brought before a Judge at the Benin High Court on Monday, were caught with five doublebarrel long guns, two single barrel long guns, and 10 live cartridges and have reportedly confessed during interrogation that they were hired and provided the illegal firearms by Mr. Kabiru Adjoto and Mr. Osaigbovo Iyoha.

 

At a press briefing yesterday, Col. David Imuse, the Edo APC Chairman, charged the Police to commence an immediate investigation of the involvement of the identified aides of Governor Godwin Obaseki who, according to him, have no constitutional immunity and are thus liable to arrest and prosecution.

 

He also tasked the Police to resist an alleged attempt by the Edo State Government to unlawfully release the seven suspects standing trial for unlawful possession of firearm and disturbance of public peace.

 

He said: “The police must wake up to its responsibilities. These two people mentioned are not immune and should be arrested and investigated.”

