Politics

Edo Assembly candidate, Eghosa, calls for attention, empowerment for neglected children

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo, the Oredo West Constituency’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Edo State House of Assembly in last year’s election, has joined his voice to the clarion call to the Nigerian society to pay attention to neglected children.

 

Eghosa, who is popularly known as ‘Etek Notions’ made the call recently urging government at all levels to empower neglected children with quality education.
According to ‘Etek Notions’: “I feel a neglected child will one day create a huge problem for society. Look at the crime rates you’d see that it is a result of neglect.”

 

Renowned as a philanthropist, ‘Etek Notion’, who is the  Founder of Michael Agbonifo Shoe A Child Foundation, is already working to empower young children.

“I don’t want to be part of those that failed our children. That is the major reason that I am ensuring within my abilities that I impact positively on them through the provision of school books, shoes, uniforms, tanks for water storage and a lot more,” he said.

 

With his experience running a charity organisation, the businessman turned politician  understands the dynamics of achieving stated social objectives, and therefore knows that government alone can hardly, on its own, achieve significant progress in social programmes without the collective input from members of the society.

 

“It is imperative that government and well meaning Nigerians join hands to save our leaders of tomorrow,” he noted, saying further, “then we can jointly sanitize our society and enjoy our tomorrow.”

 

His motivation to contest the 2019 election was not unconnected with his passion to help forge a better future for the Nigerian child.

 

Observing that “there is so much neglect,” he further affirms: “My main reason for contesting the election is to go to the state house of assembly to create awareness and play a positive role to impact my people. My love for my people, the desire to uplift them positively is the reason behind my contesting in elections.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Buhari is not in charge of Nigeria – Soyinka

Posted on Author TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, in a one-on-one with Ekene Ezeji on Plus TV Africa, speaks on the state of the nation, the COVID-19 pandemic, calls for restructuring of Nigeria and the 2023 general election, among other issues, TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE monitored the interview What are your thoughts on the recent open letter by a former […]
Politics

Buhari’s government lacks direction, says Odinkalu

Posted on Author with BIYI ADEGOROYE

  Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, (NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE dissects some national issues including governance, current probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), the antigraft war and sundry matters       Recently, President Buhari chided service chiefs over insecurity, but chose to retain […]
Politics

Edo guber: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu rekindle rivalry

Posted on Author TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes

TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes on the renewed battle for Edo State between the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and former Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu     W ithout any iota of doubt, the September 19 governorship election in Edo State is going to be a straight battle between the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: