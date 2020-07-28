Edo Assembly candidate, Eghosa, calls for attention, empowerment for neglected children

Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo, the Oredo West Constituency’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Edo State House of Assembly in last year’s election, has joined his voice to the clarion call to the Nigerian society to pay attention to neglected children.

Eghosa, who is popularly known as ‘Etek Notions’ made the call recently urging government at all levels to empower neglected children with quality education.

According to ‘Etek Notions’: “I feel a neglected child will one day create a huge problem for society. Look at the crime rates you’d see that it is a result of neglect.”

Renowned as a philanthropist, ‘Etek Notion’, who is the Founder of Michael Agbonifo Shoe A Child Foundation, is already working to empower young children.

“I don’t want to be part of those that failed our children. That is the major reason that I am ensuring within my abilities that I impact positively on them through the provision of school books, shoes, uniforms, tanks for water storage and a lot more,” he said.

With his experience running a charity organisation, the businessman turned politician understands the dynamics of achieving stated social objectives, and therefore knows that government alone can hardly, on its own, achieve significant progress in social programmes without the collective input from members of the society.

“It is imperative that government and well meaning Nigerians join hands to save our leaders of tomorrow,” he noted, saying further, “then we can jointly sanitize our society and enjoy our tomorrow.”

His motivation to contest the 2019 election was not unconnected with his passion to help forge a better future for the Nigerian child.

Observing that “there is so much neglect,” he further affirms: “My main reason for contesting the election is to go to the state house of assembly to create awareness and play a positive role to impact my people. My love for my people, the desire to uplift them positively is the reason behind my contesting in elections.”

