Edo Assembly commutes Speaker’s impeachment to resignation

•Okiye pledges loyalty to new leadership

The political intrigues among members of the Edo State House of Assembly continued on Wednesday as the lawmakers reversed the recent impeachment of the former Speaker, Francis Okiye. They nine PDP and APC legislators had in a dramatic twist commuted Okiye’s impeachment to resignation. Okiye has also pledged loyalty to the new leadership of the house. The house also reversed the suspension slammed on Mr Okiye, who later joined the lawmakers during the plenary session.

The reversal of the impeachment followed a motion moved by the Leader of the house, Henry Okhuarobo, and seconded by Emmanuel Okoduwa, representing Esan North East 11. Okhuarobo in his motion said the need to reverse the speaker’s impeachment followed appeals from their constituents. The motion received an overwhelming support of the members and was subsequently adopted by the house. The Speaker, Marcus Onobun, told newsmen shortly after the plenary session that there was no rift between the house and the executive arm of government.

Former speaker Okiye in reaction said he was pleased that the house reversed its decision on him. He expressed his readiness to work with the present leadership for the good of his constituency. However, Mr Okoduwa has been appointed the Chief Whip of the house. The committal of the impeachment to resignation may not be far from pressure from high powered forces to avert any move to heat up the polity in the state.

