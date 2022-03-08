Metro & Crime

Edo Assembly confirms Yussuf Alli as new Sports Commission Chairman

The Edo State House of Assembly has officially confirmed Yussuf Alli as the new chairman of the state’s Sports Commission. Ali, a former Team Nigeria Captain and national long jump record holder met with the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Marcus Onobun and other Lawmakers on Monday.

 

The Lawmakers who were very impressed with Alli’s wealth of experience enjoined the University of Missouri alumnus to do his best in taking sports in Edo State to the next level.

 

Alli who has seamlessly transited from active sports involvement into administration and organisation thanked the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki for considering him for the new role while promising to justify the confidence reposed in him.

 

The Commonwealth Gold Medalist also expressed gratitude to the sports-loving Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu who has helped re-engineered a revival in sports in Edo State.

 

He said “I feel very honoured to be appointed by  my people to help oversee sports in Edo State and make it better than it is presently.

 

“While I know it is not an easy task, I know with the support of the state government, the lawmakers, other members of the sports commission board and of course the good people of Edo State, we will all succeed together”

 

