Edo Assembly crisis, threat to constitution – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the invasion of Edo State House of Assembly is a threat to constitutional order.

Atiku, on his twitter handle, said Nigeria is on the edge due to the brinkmanship of those charged with the constitutional leadership.

“We must, as a nation, not escalate the already tense atmosphere in our polity.

“What is happening in Edo State is a threat to constitutional order nationwide, and I strongly urge belligerent forces to reign in their proxies, and abide by the rule of law,” he added.

The former vice president noted that he had previously warned that without the rule of law, there will be no rule at all.

“The current goings-on portend grave danger, not only to law and order in that state, but to the coming Edo elections.

“The people of Edo State should be allowed to choose who they wish to govern them, and that choice is to be made on September 19, 2020.

“Pending then, everything legally possible must be done to preserve the status quo,” Atiku advised.

