News

Edo Assembly crisis: You can’t usurp court’s power, PDP tells Malami

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami cannot usurp the power of the court by ordering the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to provide security to memberselect of Edo State House of Assembly.

 

The party said the only powers granted to the AGF by the Constitution is nolle prosequi PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference, said the directive by Malami to the IGP to provide security for members-elect for inauguration, is unconstitutionality null and void.

 

Ologbondiyan stated that nothing in sections 90, 91, 101 and 104 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) cited by the Attorney General, empowers him to declare the people members-elect of any House of Assembly, without any electoral mandate.

 

He reminded him that the said members-elect had been absent for 180 days “during which they abandoned their mandate and for which their seats were declared vacant in line with the rules of the legislature and the laws of the federation.

 

“It is trite in law that with their seats declared vacant by the House, they have consequently lost their memberships and respective mandates.” The PDP spokesperson drew Malami’s attention to the fact that the Edo State House of Assembly had written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh elections into the vacant seats in line with the provisions of our constitution and the Electoral Act.

 

 

Also, Ologbondiyan told the AGF that his order to the IGP is sub-justice, arguing that the request to conduct fresh elections to fill the vacant seats is still pending in court in Edo State. He called on Malami to check the Constitution “if any sections warrant him to take any action whatsoever which compromise, derogate or infringe the powers donated to any court in Nigeria apart from the powers of nolle prosequi of his office.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Cannabis can mitigate sickle cell disease’s pain

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) said cannabis appears to be a safe and potentially effective treatment for the chronic pain that afflicts people with sickle cell disease.   These are the findings of a new clinical trial published in the ‘JAMA Network Open’.     The study is co-led by University of California (UC), […]
News

Buratai: Dialogue not military option best for tackling banditry

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Chief of Army Staff (CAOS), Lt. General Tukur Buratai, on Wednesday said dialogue is not a military option for tackling banditry, kidnapping and other heinous crimes currently bedevilling the North-west region. He described the peace accord between the North-west governors and the marauding bandits as purely political and administrative decision. Buratai disclosed this […]
News Top Stories

Atiku orders activation of support groups in Edo for Obaseki

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

BENIN Former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has directed that the over 150 independent members of his support groups in Edo state be activated for the reelection of the state governor and candidate of the party Mr. Godwin Obaseki ahead of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: