Edo Assembly passes Anti-Open Grazing Bill

The Edo State House of Assembly yesterday passed the Anti-Open Grazing Bill, a bill for a law prohibiting open grazing of cattle and to regulate other livestock in Edo State The motion to dissolve the House into Committee of the Whole was moved by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Roland Asoro and was seconded by the member representing (PDP Esan North East 1), Hon. Francis Okiye. Considering the bill clause by clause at the committee of the whole, the lawmakers passed relevant sections of the bill with amendments to Sections 5(7) and 5(8), respectively.

The amendment to Section 5 (7) now reads that a Ranch Committee to be constituted by the governor shall determine the size of the land suitable for ranching in conjunction with the community where the ranch is proposed. Section 5 (8) was also amended to read that the committee shall control the activities of cattle herdsmen within various communities. Section 8, however, prohibits open grazing in the state.

