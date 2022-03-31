News

Edo Assembly passes Anti-Open Grazing Bill

Posted on Author Francis Ogbaugu Comment(0)

The Edo State House of Assembly yesterday passed the Anti-Open Grazing Bill, a bill for a law prohibiting open grazing of cattle and to regulate other livestock in Edo State The motion to dissolve the House into Committee of the Whole was moved by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Roland Asoro and was seconded by the member representing (PDP Esan North East 1), Hon. Francis Okiye. Considering the bill clause by clause at the committee of the whole, the lawmakers passed relevant sections of the bill with amendments to Sections 5(7) and 5(8), respectively.

The amendment to Section 5 (7) now reads that a Ranch Committee to be constituted by the governor shall determine the size of the land suitable for ranching in conjunction with the community where the ranch is proposed. Section 5 (8) was also amended to read that the committee shall control the activities of cattle herdsmen within various communities. Section 8, however, prohibits open grazing in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

1,000 Ogun workers write exam to upgrade cadre

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran ABEOKUTA

No fewer than 1,000 civil servants in Ogun State seeking for professional upgrade in the state civil service have sat for the examination conducted by the state Civil Service Commission.   The exercise, which cut across 60 cadres, was held at the Federal University of Agriculture, (FUNAAB), Abeokuta, the dtate capital.   Speaking on the […]
News Top Stories

PDP govs meet on insecurity, economy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are presently in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for their monthly meeting. A statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum said the meeting would focus on the deteriorating state of the Nigerian economy.   According to him, apart from measures […]
News Top Stories

Afenifere: Fasoranti steps down, names Adebanjo as successor

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Afenifere, the pan Yoruba Socio-political group has appointed Chief Ayo Adebanjo as Acting Leader following stepping aside of its leader,Chief Reuben Fasoranti. Fasoranti, who named Adebanjo as his successor also named Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago in Atakunmosa East Local Government Area of Osun State as the Deputy Leader of the group. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica