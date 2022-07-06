News

Edo Assembly passes LG Autonomy Bill

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Edo State House of Assembly has passed the Local Government Autonomy Bill, initiated by the National Assembly for the consideration of 36 state assemblies. The Edo Assembly, at plenary, while considering the fifth alteration of forty-four bill transmission of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, resolved into the Committee of the Whole as moved by Okhuarobo and seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Roland Asoro. Members later dissected each altered Bill one after the other and arrived at a unanimous decision to pass the amendment Bill.

The Speaker, Marcus Onobun, thereafter, requested that clean copies of the resolution be sent to relevant agencies. Meanwhile, leadership of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Edo State chapter, have commended the Assembly for living up to people’s rating of their legislative duties. In a statement jointly signed by the state NULGE President, Adorolo Lazarus and Secretary, Olumuyiwa Cole, said: “The step taken by the current Edo State House of Assembly for the quick consideration and passage of the Bill is highly commendable.

 

Our Reporters

