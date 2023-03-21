2023 Elections Politics

Edo Assembly Poll: PDP Wins 12 Constituencies, APC 8, LP 1 As INEC Declares 3 Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State has finally released the names of winners of the March 18 State House of Assembly election, three days after the exercise.

Recall that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the 24 Seats in the State House of Assembly in 2019, but only 10 were inaugurated, due to a crisis in the party, while the rest 14 members-elect stayed out all through the four years.

According to the official results released by the state INEC Head of Department, Voter’s Education/Publicity, Timidi Wariowei and made available to journalists in Benin City, Edo State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), won 12 seats, the opposition APC won 8 seats, while the Labour Party had just one seat and 3 Constituencies were declared inconclusive.

The Constituencies that were declared inconclusive were Egor, Oredo East and Ovia South West.

Names and parties of winners of the Edo State House of Assembly constituencies election results as released by INEC are:

1) Akoko Edo I
Idiaye Yekini Oisayemoje- PDP

2) Akoko Edo II
Okogbe Ojemeh Donald- PDP

3) Egor- Inconclusive

4) Esan Central
Igbiremonlen Fada Sunday- PDP

5) Esan North East I
Addeh Emmankhu Isibor- APC

6) Esan North East II
Edeko Maria Omozele- PDP

7) Esan South East
Ojezele Osezua Sunday- PDP

8) Esan West
Ibhamanu Jonathan Aigbokhan- APC

9) Etsako Central
Oshmah Ahmed- APC

10) Etsako East
Ugabi Kingsley. O.- APC

11) Etsako West I
Lecky Hussein Mustapha- APC

12) Etsako West II
Akokhia Abdul Ganiyu- APC

13) Igueben
Inegbebor Ojei Eugine- PDP

14) Ikpoba-Okha
Asonsere Nicholas Friday-PDP

15) Oredo East- Inconclusive

16) Oredo West
Edosa Richard Osaro- LP

17) Orhionmwon I
Atu Osamwonyi Evbaguehita- APC

18) Orhionmwon II
Iyamu Aitenuoba Bright- PDP

19) Ovia North East I
Aiguobarueghian Charity- PDP

20) Ovia North East II
Uzamere Andrew- PDP

21) Ovia South West- Inconclusive

22) Owan East
Eric Okaka Allison- APC

23) Owan West
Agbebaku Blessing Sheriff-PDP

24) Uhunmwode
Osamwonyi Kaycee- PDP

