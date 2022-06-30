Edo Assembly received 41 bills since 2019 – Speaker

The Seventh Edo House of Assembly said it has so far received a total of 41 executive bills since the inception of the Assembly in 2019. Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun, disclosed this shortly after yesterday’s sitting, saying: “Today commemorates the anniversary of the 7th Legislature and it ushers in the fourth session, which is the last span of this Assembly.

“On the achievements recorded within the period under review, it is gratifying to note that the House received a total of 41 bills, out of which 32 had been passed and assented to by the governor, while others are at various stages. “A total of 118 resolutions were adopted, while the House embarked on oversight functions.” He commended the lawmakers for their support, trust and commitment in the last three years, even as the Speaker urged them to put in their best, in order to be more committed and ensure that the ship keeps sailing to a glorious end. The Speaker added: “For us, it has been a roller coaster.

We have high expectations and also a supportive government that has given a series of executive bills. “We have also had turbulent times politically and we were stroked with high level divisions. We have not reconciled the issues. The House took hard decisions to make the seats of those members vacant.

