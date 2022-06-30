Business

Edo Assembly received 41 bills since 2019 – Speaker

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Seventh Edo House of Assembly said it has so far received a total of 41 executive bills since the inception of the Assembly in 2019. Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun, disclosed this shortly after yesterday’s sitting, saying: “Today commemorates the anniversary of the 7th Legislature and it ushers in the fourth session, which is the last span of this Assembly.

“On the achievements recorded within the period under review, it is gratifying to note that the House received a total of 41 bills, out of which 32 had been passed and assented to by the governor, while others are at various stages. “A total of 118 resolutions were adopted, while the House embarked on oversight functions.” He commended the lawmakers for their support, trust and commitment in the last three years, even as the Speaker urged them to put in their best, in order to be more committed and ensure that the ship keeps sailing to a glorious end. The Speaker added: “For us, it has been a roller coaster.

We have high expectations and also a supportive government that has given a series of executive bills. “We have also had turbulent times politically and we were stroked with high level divisions. We have not reconciled the issues. The House took hard decisions to make the seats of those members vacant.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Maersk Line bows to Shippers Council over surcharges

Posted on Author Our Reporters

After much pressure by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC)Maersk Line has instructed its commercial department to stop applying the peak season surcharge from 1st September 2020. The move was in response to protests by the council which recently convened a meeting of the Organized Private Sector (OPS) to deliberate on the astronomical peak season surcharge […]
Business

Dwindling revenue delays Lagos, Abuja airports re-certification

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Dwindling revenue occasioned by COVID-19 may have led to the delay in recertifying the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Internation Airport, Abuja.   The two aerodromes are now to undergo the necessary recertifications by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), according to the agency’s Managing Director, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, who […]
Business

AfCFTA: NAFDAC tasks MSMEs over global presence

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reiterated the agency’s resolve to encourage micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country to take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Zone Area (AfCFTA) to expand their business frontiers and enter the global market. TAIWO HASSAN reports With the commencement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica