Edo Assembly: Reps PDP caucus frowns at IGP, Malami’s role

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned the alleged on-going attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unleash mayhem on the people of Edo State and dubiously take over governance of the state.

The caucus in a statement signed by its Chairman, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP Rivers) described the attempt to impeach the Edo House of Assembly speaker, Mr Frank Okiye through “the back door” as not only a clear case of the desecration of the institution of the legislature, but an affront on the people of Edo State and indeed Nigerians.

Chinda frowned at the role played by police officers who allegedly stormed the state from Abuja to forcefully take over the assembly complex undergoing renovation.

The caucus accused the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami of instigating the attempt to impeach the Edo House of Assembly Speaker.

He said: “As highest ranking law Officers, they should be seen to keep peace and order and not otherwise.

“Why would lawmakers meet at an undisclosed location and claimed that they have impeached the Speaker of the House all in a bid to ensure the removal of Governor Godwin Obaseki through unconstitutional means?”

The caucus also questioned the rationale behind the involvement of the police.

“Why would the police be recieving instructions from Abuja to brazenly trample upon the sanctity of the institution of the legislature as if we are in a banana republic where might prevails over the rule of law?”

“This is not acceptable and must be condemned in its totality,” he said