Edo: ASUU blames police for lecturer’s death

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Benin (UNIBEN) chapter, have accused the police of unprofessionalism in the discharge of their duties.

They expressed sadness that the accident which claimed the life of one of them at the institution’s Ugbowo campus main gate was avoidable but for the poor attitude of operatives of the state police command.

The Chairman, ASUU UNIBEN, Prof. Monday Omoregie, and Secretary, Dr. Fabian Amaechina, said the conduct of policemen led to the accident which claimed Dr. Stella Okotie’s life on the Benin- Lagos Expressway near the Ugbowo campus main gate.

Describing the incident as a confirmation of the recklessness of police officers at checkpoints in the country, Omoregie said Okotie’s death was avoidable if police officers had professional training on ‘stop-andsearch’ duties at checkpoints.

He said: “ASUU UNIBEN expresses sadness over the recent road traffic accident that claimed the life of an academic staff of the University of Benin, Dr. (Mrs.) Stella Okotie, on the Benin-Lagos Expressway just within the vicinity of the university’s Ugbowo campus main gate.

“We note with grief that the sad accident was avoidable but for the unprofessional conduct of the police officers on duty at the checkpoint on the road and the indiscipline of the commercial bus driver.

