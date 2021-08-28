News

Edo at 30: Imansuangbon salutes Obaseki, Benin monarch

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Multimillionaire business mogul, Barrister Kenneth Imansuangbon has congratulated the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, the Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II and the people of Edo State on the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of the state.

Imasuangbon also called on Edo people to continue to cooperate and support the PDP-led administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki for sustainable growth and development, adding that the state has led in all indices of development ahead of other states that were also created in 1991. The business mogul- cum-politician in a statement he issued on the occasion of the epoch event said: “I wish to congratulate the Governor, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo and the people of Edo State on the epoch occasion of the celebration of the thirtieth anniversary of the creation of the state from the erstwhile Bendel State. “Within the thirty years of its creation, Edo State has continued to chart a course of excellence and progress in all endeavors. We can only give thanks to the chain of administrators and policymakers, who have been at the helm of affairs of the acclaimed Heart Beat State within this period.”

Our Reporters

