Edo attack: Call Edo APC to order, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State to order. Chairman, sub-committee of the PDP Edo National Campaign Council, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, said there had been frequent attacks by APC members in Edo State on PDP leaders.

At a conference with PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Dokpesi said the attacks were bound to frighten the people, especially on election day.

“The week before that, when one of the leaders of Edo North died, Zakawanu Garba, it is also on record that APC members shot the gun all the way through, intimidating the three local government areas, as they were returning from a rally with the former National Chairman of the APC,” Dokpesi stated.

He noted that the video clip of the attack at the Oba’s palace on Saturday by thugs allegedly showed one of the APC leaders declaring that they came to the palace well prepared. “It will have been very easy to actually respond but we are law abiding in the Peoples Democratic Party.

“We are not cultists in the Peoples Democratic Party. Look at the clear records of the people in the PDP, they are men of distinction, men of honour, peace loving people and people ready to provide service to the people of Edo State. “We are a party guided by law and our candidate, the sitting governor of the state, also has the responsibility to protect lives and property,” he stated.

He demanded an unreserved apology from APC leaders to the Edo traditional institution for bringing thugs to attack guests and desecrate the palace of the Oba of Benin.

“Findings from our investigations, including hard evidence contained in the video of the attack posted by agents of the APC, clearly showed that the assault was coordinated by the APC and its leaders in Edo State to embarrass the traditional council and create a situation of chaos in the state with a view to derail the electoral process,” Dokpesi added.

He appreciated “some remorseful APC leaders who had reached out to our National Campaign Council to express their personal regrets over the matter. “Nevertheless, we hold that the apologies should also openly go to the Edo traditional council and the people of Edo State in general.”

