Edo begins advocacy, tasks community leaders on Polio virus

Edo State Government has urged community leaders, health workers, development partners and other stakeholders to intensify efforts in raising awareness on the importance of the Second Phase Outbreak Response (OBR 2) to circulating variant polio virus type 2 (cVPV2) campaigns.

The call was made by the Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (EDSPHCDA), Dr. Omosigho Izedonmwen, during a press briefing ahead of the commencement of immunization in all 18 LGAs of the state on Friday. According to him, “Polio, which causes severe weakness of the limbs, is responsible for some of the physical deformities observed in the society but it is preventable by polio vaccination.”

He said the vaccination will take place between Saturday 21st and Tuesday 24th January, this year in all 18 LGAs of the state. While describing polio as a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects children under the age of 5 and can be spread through food and water contaminated with faeces of an infected person. He appealed to parents and caregivers to visit the nearest primary healthcare centre with their eligible children to be immunised.

