News

Edo begins removal of illegal stalls, others

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Edo State Government yesterday commenced another phase of demolition of illegal structures and eave extensions in parts of Benin metropolis, the state capital in line with the government’s urban renewal drive. The exercise focused on the demolition of eave extensions, mostly in business environments in the Government Reservation Area (GRA).

However, officials of the Edo State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development were said to have begun the exercise from the Ugbor axis of Benin with the removal of illegal structures erected on the right of way. According to the officials, the demolition followed the expiration of notices and warnings earlier issued to the landlords and occupiers of such property. The government bulldozers brought down the illegal structures around Limit Road and Osadebay Road, along Country Home Road both at the Government Reservation Area in Benin.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari: I’m mindful of pains over fuel electricity tariff, hike

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…insists decision in Nigeria’s best interest President Muhammadu Buhari has explained the reasons for the recent increase in the price pump price of petrol, also known as premium motor spirit (PMS), saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a severe downturn and impacted negatively on the country’s finances.   President Buhari, who hinted that […]
News

How we’re diversifying Delta economy – Okowa

Posted on Author Ndubusi Ugah

Given the fast depleting oil resources, globally, the Delta State Government yesterday said it would remain consistently committed to policies and programmes geared towards enhancing diversification of the state’s economy.   Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who stated this yesterday during official unveiling of “Delta ExportInitiativeandExhibition of Made-In-Delta Export products” organized by the Delta UNIDO Centre and […]
News Top Stories

IGP decorates 24 AIGs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJ A

Twenty four newlypromoted Assistant Inspectors General of Police were on Monda, decorated with their rank by the Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Baba Usman, at Force Headquarters in Abuja.   The police chief used the ceremony to announce the new Nigeria Police Manpower Development Policy.   According to a statement by Force Public Relations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica