Edo begins removal of illegal stalls, others

The Edo State Government yesterday commenced another phase of demolition of illegal structures and eave extensions in parts of Benin metropolis, the state capital in line with the government’s urban renewal drive. The exercise focused on the demolition of eave extensions, mostly in business environments in the Government Reservation Area (GRA).

However, officials of the Edo State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development were said to have begun the exercise from the Ugbor axis of Benin with the removal of illegal structures erected on the right of way. According to the officials, the demolition followed the expiration of notices and warnings earlier issued to the landlords and occupiers of such property. The government bulldozers brought down the illegal structures around Limit Road and Osadebay Road, along Country Home Road both at the Government Reservation Area in Benin.

Like this: Like Loading...