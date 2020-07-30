Edo: Benin monarch warns politicians against turning Edo into war zone

The Benin monarch, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday warned politicians in the state not to turn Edo State into a war zone. The monarch stated this in a statement signed by the Secretary of the Benin Traditionally Council (BTC), Frank Irabor against the backdrop of last Saturday’s bloody clash by supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) outside the palace gate in Benin, the state capital. He specifically condemned the “unruly behaviour and attitude” of supporters of both political parties, even as the monarch reiterated that the palace remained non-partisan.

While stressing that he remained committed to peace and tranquility, as well as peaceful conduct of the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Oba Ewuare II, therefore, appealed to well-meaning indigenes of Edo State to join him in continuous prayers for peace and tranquility in the state as well as in ensuring peaceful election on September 19. “The BTC wishes to state that His Royal Majesty warmly welcomed the august visitors led by Governor Godwin Obaseki. The meeting was cordial and during the meeting, the Oba recalled the warm reception accorded him by Governor Nyesom Wike and Governor Aminu Tambuwal when he paid a Thank You visit to both states.

The courtesy of the esteemed august visitors to the monarch ended very well. “We were, therefore, surprised to hear later that there was an incident outside the palace, directly in front of Oredo Local Government Secretariat. His Royal Majesty condemns this unruly bevaviour that occurred in front of the palace.

