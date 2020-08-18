Edo: Between Obaseki’s MEGA and Ize-Iyamu’s SIMPLE agenda

Frontline candidates in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are selling their programmes to the people of the state despite the name-calling that has so far characterised the electioneering. ONYEKACHI EZE reports

Princess Mable Oboh, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the September 19 Edo State governorship election, last week, threw a challenge to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki and his All Progressives Congress (APC) challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Oboh, a Hollywood actress want a debate with them on their agenda for the people of Edo State.

Though, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 15 political parties are contesting the governorship election, Nigerians see the contest to be between the PDP, which is now the party in power in Edo State and APC that is seen as the main opposition challenger. Expectedly, media attention is focused on them.

But Oboh, who is insisted that she is not in the race to make up the number, said: “I am challenging both Governor Godwin Obaseki and Pastor Ize-Iyamu to an open public debate with me, the way it is done in all democratic climes.

Let us debate issues on the same platform face-to-face; let us articulate our manifestoes before the people of Edo State and let them make their choice. “I can assure you that such a move will further entrench Nigeria’s nascent democracy and empower Edo State citizens and, by extension, Nigeria at large.”

It is not immediately known wheth- er the PDP and APC candidates will accept this challenge, but suffice it to state that both the PDP and APC have developed a programme upon which they are seeking the votes of Edo people. Unfortunately, the violence and threat to violence that have so far characterised the campaigns seemed to overshadow them.

Unlike in advance democracies where candidates to elections develop manifestos and programmes, which they promise to execute if elected, Nigerian politicians, more often than not, don’t consider such as necessary. Even where a candidate develops a programme like the case of Edo State, little or no attempt is made to sell them to the people. Oboh said the campaigns should be focused on issues and that the candidates should put their manifestos for public scrutiny “and let the people decide.”

Her manifesto is three-pronged – education, health and tourism. She said recently in an interview: “Edo State has very strong tourism potentials and we need to exploit them. Health care is another area we must invest in massively.

We need to upgrade our hospitals, introduce subsidized health care and introduce health insurance for the less privileged. Education will be another focal point of my administration. “We need to invest massively in education because the children are our future hence the need to train and retrain teachers cannot be overemphasised.

We also need to improve on the minimum wage and restore the self-esteem of the Edo people.”

The PDP governorship candidate is selling his MEGA agenda – Making Edo Great Again – to the people of the state. For Pastor Ize-Iyamu, his programme is encapsulated in his SIMPLE agenda, an acronym, which according to him stands for Security and social welfare; Infrastructure development and urban renewal; Manpower development and training; Public private partnership; Leadership by example; and Employment creation and social empowerment scheme.

Ize-Iyamu’s SIMPLE agenda, which he said was inspired by the manifesto of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), include reviving of Bendel Breweries, create employment and build Benin Water Storm project to check flooding. He said he was attracted by UPN’s four cardinal programmes of free education, free health services, integrated rural development and employment for all.

“It was very easy to understand as it was all encompassing and the manifesto alone made me to pick an interest in the party and I became a member of the youth wing. From an early age, I appreciate the role of manifestoes in party formation and it was key in the choice of the party to belong,” he said.

This is the second time Ize-Iyamu is presenting the agenda to people of Edo State. In 2016, when he ran on PDP ticket, the APC candidate also presented the SIMPLE agenda to the Edo electorate.

He said then that “any government that intends to bring real prosperity to its citizens must focus on comprehensive and sustainable development that encompasses several aspects including improvement of infrastructure, health, education, human resource development, job creation, industrialisation, agriculture, security and improvement of municipal services in the state.’’

Going into this year’s election, Ize- Iyamu believes his programme is realisable and achievable hence he wants the people to hold him accountable if he fails to deliver on his campaign promises. Against this backdrop, he revealed that he has developed another concept – SMART – Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Timebound, as a yardstick to gauge his performance and campaign programme.

The SIMPLE agenda, according to him, will create jobs and execute programmes in the 18 local government areas of Edo State. This include 70,500 jobs in four years in the areas of education, agriculture and rural development, housing, fire service, waste management system and industrialisation, among others.

The job creation, according to him, will include the physically challenged and economically disadvantaged persons.

He explained: “For the public-private partnership industrial schemes in each of the senatorial districts, it is reckoned that each of the clusters should be capable of accommodating up to 10 separate industrial firm and would give direct employment opportunities to well over 3,000 persons and another 5,000 persons indirectly, providing the raw materials, goods and services across the state.

“It is also planned to attract over 5,000 persons to the farm settlement, while at the same time, Youth Empowerment through Agricultural and Farmer’s Support Programme (YETAFSP) will be established to support 500 youths from each of the 18 LGAs every year.

“Our government will partner with stakeholders, banks and financial institutions to resuscitate and revamp the state-owned industries including the fertilizer plant, Auchi, Cassavita industry, Uromi, Ava cement factory, Akoko-Edo, fruit juice factory, Ehor, Bendel Brewery, Benin City and Ewu flour mill among others.” For Governor Obaseki, who is the candidate of PDP, had in 2016, when he ran on the platform of the APC, presented to the people of the state his manifesto and Policy Document on Edo State Development Roadmap and Work plan.

This document was hinged on six pillars: economic revolution; infrastructure development; institutional reforms; social welfare enhancement; environmental sustainability; and arts, culture and tourism. This year, Obaseki has substituted this with the MEGA programme and increased the components to 12, which he said “is a development-oriented programme of progress for Edo State with an eye on the future.”

He listed the components to include social sector (comprising education, healthcare system, pension and social security, housing, lands and surveys); critical infrastructure and energy; economy and industralisation, trade and investment; environment and public utilities; peace and security; agriculture and natural resources; public service, public finance and public revenue; women, children, youth and sports; law, judiciary and legal reforms; chieftaincy and religious affairs; arts and culture as well as transport.

The PDP candidate said he has a vision of “a modern and progressive Edo State where every citizen is empowered with opportunity to live life in its fullness,” as well as “to achieve economic prosperity for Edo State.” If re-elected, Obaseki said his second term in office would seek “to consolidate the transformation of the state through policies, projects and initiatives aimed at making Edo State an investment hub.

“This policy document is my present declaration to consolidate the foundation of my first term as governor from 2016 to 2020 in providing leadership and vision for engagement and consensus building in planning, executing and evaluating state development initiatives and their outcomes.” The governor believes he had put Edo first and had recorded achievements in the over three and half years he had presided over the affairs of the state. He listed education, agriculture institutional reform, infrastructure development, social welfare as well as culture and tourism as areas he had impacted on the people of the state.

Obaseki said his EDOBEST programme (Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation) has retooled the state basic education sector leading to the use of information and communication technology (ICT) tools in teaching.

“Under the programme, 11,356 primary school teachers were trained on digitally enhanced technique for teaching pupils in not less than 918 public primary schools across the three senatorial districts in the state, training over 11,500 School Based Management Committee (SBMC) members and distributing over 1,140,000 learning materials to pupils, while over 243 schools were renovated,” he said.

The governor added that his administration is grooming “a new tribe of versatile, tech-savvy and highly-skilled teachers that are leading a world-acclaimed public education revolution in the state. The reforms in the educational sector in the past three years and six months put the state as the third highest in West African Examination Council (WAEC) results in 2018.”

In agriculture, he said Edo State is the second largest producer of palm oil and palm kernel, and accounts 72 per cent of Nigeria’s total vegetable oil production as well as about 80 per cent of the country’s rubber, timber and cocoa production.

The state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to him, is $11.89 billion while per capital income is $3,623. In the health sector, Obaseki said his Edo Health Improvement Programme (EDOHIP) is to strengthen the primary healthcare system, provide access to specialist care for most common ailments and healthcare financing.

He also believed that he had delivered on job creation with over 157,000 jobs, as at 2019, out of 200,000 jobs he promised Edo people in 2016. “The jobs were created through jobs matching and placement, jobs tracking, skills development and entrepreneur, Edo innovates, Edo food and agric cluster, Edo production centre, Ministry of Wealth Creation, National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), and indirect jobs,” he said. Ahead of the September 19 poll, Edo electorate will use Governor Obaseki’s performance in his first time to judge his ability to deliver on his MEGA agenda.

This is where he will probably have an edge over Ize-Iyamu and the other candidates. He said this much in the preamble of the document that “in the last four years, we developed a fast-track approach in transforming Edo State through a robust template anchored on critical focus areas that outlined how we would make the lives of our people better and more fulfilling.”

Thus, the governor promises to continue with EDOBEST policy, if re-elected by building more technical colleges, and promoting technical and vocational education to create skills, as well as encourage private sector investment in education at all levels. He promised to reboot the state, which has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, by supporting businesses with low interest loan facilities and strengthen the productive sector.

According to him, his healthcare policy would seek provide world-class medical services infrastructure to make Edo State a medical tourism destination. Other areas the governor promised to engage his attention include peace and security, infrastructure development and energy, agriculture, art and culture, transportation, women and youth development, sports, economy and industrialisation, trade and investment, among others.

He told Edo people that his MEGA manifesto “is a bond between us, a unity and harmony necessary for the progress and development of Edo State, and the key to working together to go further together. Edo people remain cardinal to achieving the above programmes and aspirations.”

He added: “Edo citizens will continue to occupy number one priority in our developmental agenda. We will continue to count on the unflinching support, invaluable contributions and constructive criticisms of Edo people, both at home and in Diaspora.”

No doubt, it is good that the candidates have developed these programmes, to enable the people know what to expect from them if any of them get elected. It is also important that they adopt peaceful means to sell their manifestos to Edo people and stem down incidences of violence.

