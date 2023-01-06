Business

Edo, BoI disburse loans to persons living with disability

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Managing Director, Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), Mrs. Violet Obiokoro, has said loans disbursed by the state government and the Bank of Industry (BOI) have promoted the expansion of businesses operated by persons living with disability in the state. Addressing journalists in Benin City, Mrs. Obiokoro said the N2 billion Edo State MSME Funds was currently managed by EdoJobs in partnership with the Bank of Industry and Trustfund Microfinance Bank. She said the fund is aimed at providing financial and other business support services to qualified entrepreneurs involved in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise [MSME] businesses located in the 18 local government areas of Edo State.

According to her, “it may be important to note that some of these Person Living With Disability (PLWD) beneficiaries are in various business sectors such as shoe making, petty trading, distribution of made in Nigeria goods, among others. They include micro businesses in the markets such as Oba Market, New Benin Market, Ekiosa Market, Sabo Market and others.

“The vision of the project is to ensure that more than 5,000 MSMEs in Edo State have ac-cess to funds (loans, grants, etc.) for business growth and expansion while putting considerations on gender, LGAs, and persons with special needs.” She added: “In view of these criteria, 60 per cent of the beneficiaries are female while 40 per cent are male. “However, 10 per cent of the total money from the funds have been reserved for business owners in Edo State who are living with disability and since disbursement of funds began in February 2022, six per cent out of the 10 per cent allotted to people living with disability has been successfully disbursed to the beneficiaries to the tune of N28.8 million spread across the three senatorial districts in the states. “The project has so far dis- bursed a sum of N480m, which include bank charges, in the Micro-credit segment scheme to a total of 1,631 beneficiaries of which 105 of the beneficiaries are People Living With Disability, which comprise 52 males and 53 females.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

IATA DG: Air travel more secure now after Sept 11

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

…says security a constantly evolving challenge   More than a fifth of the U.S. population is too young to remember what air travel was like before Sept. 11, 2001. Passengers’ loved ones used to be able to greet and bid them farewell at the gate. Travelers weren’t required to take off their shoes and belts […]
Business

FG rebuffs attempt to alter FTZs’ draft report

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Abuja The Federal Government may have rebuffed lobbying by groups working to influence stepping down of the recommendations by the Technical Committe on Free Trade Zones (FTZs) in the country.   A source at the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment told this newspaper that some stakeholders who feel the recommendations contained in FTZs […]
Business

Infraction: NGX suspends trading in Chellarams shares

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Trading in the shares of Chellarams Plc has been suspended from the facilities of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for having failed to file its audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021 after the expiration of the cure period.   According to a notice obtained from the NGX, trading license holders and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica