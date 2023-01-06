Edo, BoI disburse loans to persons living with disability

The Managing Director, Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), Mrs. Violet Obiokoro, has said loans disbursed by the state government and the Bank of Industry (BOI) have promoted the expansion of businesses operated by persons living with disability in the state. Addressing journalists in Benin City, Mrs. Obiokoro said the N2 billion Edo State MSME Funds was currently managed by EdoJobs in partnership with the Bank of Industry and Trustfund Microfinance Bank. She said the fund is aimed at providing financial and other business support services to qualified entrepreneurs involved in Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise [MSME] businesses located in the 18 local government areas of Edo State.

According to her, “it may be important to note that some of these Person Living With Disability (PLWD) beneficiaries are in various business sectors such as shoe making, petty trading, distribution of made in Nigeria goods, among others. They include micro businesses in the markets such as Oba Market, New Benin Market, Ekiosa Market, Sabo Market and others.

“The vision of the project is to ensure that more than 5,000 MSMEs in Edo State have ac-cess to funds (loans, grants, etc.) for business growth and expansion while putting considerations on gender, LGAs, and persons with special needs.” She added: “In view of these criteria, 60 per cent of the beneficiaries are female while 40 per cent are male. “However, 10 per cent of the total money from the funds have been reserved for business owners in Edo State who are living with disability and since disbursement of funds began in February 2022, six per cent out of the 10 per cent allotted to people living with disability has been successfully disbursed to the beneficiaries to the tune of N28.8 million spread across the three senatorial districts in the states. “The project has so far dis- bursed a sum of N480m, which include bank charges, in the Micro-credit segment scheme to a total of 1,631 beneficiaries of which 105 of the beneficiaries are People Living With Disability, which comprise 52 males and 53 females.”

