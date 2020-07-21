Edo: COEASU protests 11 months salary, pension arrears

Hundreds of angry staff and pensioners of the College of Education, now Tayo Akpata University, Ekiadolor, Edo State, yesterday protested against the non-payment of over 11 months salary arrears owed them by the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Dressed in black, the protesters marched on the Government House and the Secretariat Complex of the Nigeria Union of Journalists where they demanded immediate payment of their unpaid pensions and salaries.

The workers also marched along major streets and roads with placards of various inscriptions. At the Government House, the protesters left disappointed after no government officials attended to them.

They, however, threatened to continue with the protest today until their demands were met.

According to them, they are tired of being turned to beggars to meet family needs and other responsibilities. President of COEASU, Ekiadolor chapter, Comrade Fred Omonuwa, said they would not be blackmailed on the altar of politics for demanding their rights.

He said: “For some time now, we have been having issues of 11 months unpaid salaries.

We have tried to meet with the governor when the Head of Service came to speak with us to sheathe our swords. We thought that within two weeks our salaries would be paid but they never listened to us.

“Congress met and decided to come out in peaceful protest to demand our hard earned salaries, including pensions and gratuities. We spent a couple of hours at the Government House, but nobody came out to address us. We believe that a labourer is worthy of his pay and we are going to continue on this path until our demands are met.”

Omonuwa also expressed disappointment with the state government for linking their protest to politics.

He added: “When they came to our school to plead with us not to protest, we were not being sponsored. It is just blackmail.” But in it’s reaction, the government said the protest was politically-motivated by politicians bent on derailing development in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Mr. Jimoh Ijegbai, in an interview with journalists, denied the claims by the protesters. Ijegbai said that not only had arrears owed by the previous administration been cleared, but that the workers were being paid even while they were not working.

The commissioner traced the genesis of the agitations by the workers of the institution to the policies of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole, whom he alleged converted the college to Tayo Akpata University without a clear-cut direction on managing the interest of the workers.

