Edo commends Inner City Innovation Hub

Edo State government has commended Inner City Innovation Hub for its innovative services and commitment to human capital and technological development in the state. This is even as it again reiterated the objectives of its technology startup project, while calling on the youths of the state to take advantage of the opportunities being offered.

This development was disclosed by the Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme to Edo State Governor, Miss Osayuwamen Aladeselu, who is also the Senior Special Adviser, Edo State Social Investment Programme to the Governor, during a facility tour of Inner – City Innovation Hub, a technology firm based in Benin City, the state capital. Accompanied on the visit by the Special Adviser on Edo Startup Fund and Conditional Cash Transfer to the governor, Mr. Oghosa Enobakhare, and a seasoned investment and banking specialist, Mr. Emmanuel Ihianle, the team, which was received by the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Mr. Eghosa Igori, and his team of mentors, developers, and instructors were given the benefits of the entire facilities and areas of focus of the company.

The visit, according to Aladeselu, was part of her routine check and oversight to ensure that tech innovation hubs in the state meet the standard requirements in training and equipping youths with tech skills and business mentorship. On inspection of the hub’s facilities, which comprised of conference and training rooms, a work station as well as a multimedia studio, Aladeselu, and her team expressed satisfaction over the state of the facilities and commitment of the firm to its core mandate. Inner City Innovation Hub, with the support and partnership of the Edo Social Investment Programme, is commencing its inaugural startup cohort in August, to help young entrepreneurs build and start their businesses and exposing them to investment possibilities through such avenues as mentorship, computer training boot camps in software development and multimedia skills.

