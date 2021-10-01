Edo: Community appeals to Obaseki, Oba of Benin over health centre

Elders of Ugbokun community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, to al-low one of their sons, Dr. Osazee Woghiren completed the health centre project he started in order to cater for the health needs of his people.

The elders in conjunction with the civil society group, Talakawa Parliament, led members of the community, who carried placards of various inscriptions, such as “Please, free Ugbokun Reserve; Please Governor Obaseki encourage diasporas to invest at home and Dr. Osazee Woghiren is a great man, doing a great job for his community” to the Palace of the monarch in Benin, the state capital, and to the Government House to register their complaints.

On his part, the President of Talakawa Parliament, Marxist Kola Edokpayi, appealed to the governor to use his good office to allow Dr. Woghiren to complete the Ugbokun Medical Centre building project, adding that he (Woghiren) is a blessing to his community as such would encourage others to invest in their communities. Speaking on behalf of the community, Pa Francis Osawaru noted that the health centre was built and donated to the community by Dr. Woghiren as response to the people’s demand when they approached him that they were in dire need of a health facility in the area.

