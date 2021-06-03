News

Edo community commends Benin monarch over CDA matters

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun Comment(0)

ActingOdiuwereof Iyanomo Community Iziekor Idusogie, in Ikpba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, hasshoweredencomiums onHisRoyalMajestyObaof Oba Ewuare 11 the Oba of Benin for his leadership acumen. In an interview, the Odionuwere described Oba Ewuare 11 as God sent, adding that the incessant land crisis that has almost turned communities into war zones has now become a thing of the past. “First and foremost, I like to thank our Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare 11 the Oba of Benin for bringing peace to Benin and the surrounding communities, most especially the issue of CDAs’.

Even before he ascended the throne, there was a massive land crisis across most communities in Benin Kingdom, but today it has become a thing of the past. By banning CDA in Benin, our Monarch has saved us from the hands of these lion looking youths. Like in our community Iyanomo, we hardly experience cases of land disputes so we are very happy and thankful to the Oba. We are now experiencing rapid development in our community as against what it used to be.” “We want to use this medium to appeal to the Monarch to use his authority to call neighbouring communities around Iyanomo to stop encroaching intoourland, wearebeggingthe Monarchtosendpeopletocome anddemarcatetheboundaryfor us to avert possible crisis.”

Our Reporters

News

Abiodun: We’ll always consult our people on infrastructural projects

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has restated that his administration would continue to consult the residents of the state to determine infrastructural projects they want government to undertake. Abiodun, who said no infrastructural project would be embarked upon without adequate inputs from the people, emphasised that his administration would not be a sectional one, […]
News

Kaduna govt: Consuming looted drugs, grains might lead to death

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Kaduna State government yesterday warned residents of the state that the grains carted away from a warehouse in the Kakuri area of the state capital have “been treated with chemical preservatives, which render them unsafe for consumption.”   A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, also said that some […]
News

Four banks notify NSE of report publication delay

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Four Nigerian banks yesterday updated the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the delay in publication of their half year audited accounts as and when due.   The banks are Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, UBA and Stanbic IBTC. GTBank Plc, in a statement by the Company Secretary, informed the investing public that following the […]

