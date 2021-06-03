Edo community commends Benin monarch over CDA matters

ActingOdiuwereof Iyanomo Community Iziekor Idusogie, in Ikpba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, hasshoweredencomiums onHisRoyalMajestyObaof Oba Ewuare 11 the Oba of Benin for his leadership acumen. In an interview, the Odionuwere described Oba Ewuare 11 as God sent, adding that the incessant land crisis that has almost turned communities into war zones has now become a thing of the past. “First and foremost, I like to thank our Royal Majesty Oba Ewuare 11 the Oba of Benin for bringing peace to Benin and the surrounding communities, most especially the issue of CDAs’.

Even before he ascended the throne, there was a massive land crisis across most communities in Benin Kingdom, but today it has become a thing of the past. By banning CDA in Benin, our Monarch has saved us from the hands of these lion looking youths. Like in our community Iyanomo, we hardly experience cases of land disputes so we are very happy and thankful to the Oba. We are now experiencing rapid development in our community as against what it used to be.” “We want to use this medium to appeal to the Monarch to use his authority to call neighbouring communities around Iyanomo to stop encroaching intoourland, wearebeggingthe Monarchtosendpeopletocome anddemarcatetheboundaryfor us to avert possible crisis.”

