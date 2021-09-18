Metro & Crime

Edo community elated over electricity project attracted by Rep member 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

Members of Inikorogha, an Ijaw community of Ovia South West Local Government Area of  Edo State, are elated over an electricity project attracted by a member of the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa.

Speaking on behalf of the community, a visibly happy     spokesman of the community and ex-militant, Mr. Robert Okubor, said this is first of its kind in the ijaw community.

Okubor said the community would see to the successful execution of the project by providing the necessary support to the project contractor.

According to him: “We are indeed elated, even our ancestors who had prayed for this are happy.

“When Idahosa made this promise during his campaign, though we have been supporting him through prayers, but it was hard to believe that this day will come.

“He has been spreading constituency project across the nooks and crannies of the federal constituency and now ours have come.

“The only electricity you see here are individuals efforts through generators. The semblance of whatever the community had in electricity by government or organisations was also through generating sets.

“In 1991, a company named Africa Timber and Plywood Company gave the Inikorogha community a generating plant while same was supplemented by the military administration of Anthony Oyeregbulem in 1997. These broke down over 25 years ago.

“You can see the reason we are happy and ready to do all, including providing security for the contractor of this project.”

Also, speaking Idahosa, who representes Ovia Federal Constituency, said the project which would be executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), will commence immediately.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Anti-graft war: We’re focusing on FIRS, Customs – ICPC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said the agency was focusing on the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigerian Customs Service, as part of ongoing efforts to check graft in ministries,departments and agencies (MDAs) in the country.   Chairman of the ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN), made the disclosure […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom reconstructs 43-year-old dilapidated school, 1,200 other classroom blocks

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

  Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Monday said his administration has reconstructed a 43-year-old dilapidated Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) school and over 1,200 other classroom blocks in Tarka Local Government Area of the state.   The governor stated this while commissioning various school projects at Uchi-Mbakor in the local government area, home of […]
Metro & Crime

Nigeria has potentials to be great – WSCIJ CEO

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Chief Executive Officer of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) Pastor Motunrayo Alaka has said that Nigeria has everything it takes to be a great nation. She called on Nigerians to come together to build the country of their dreams. Speaking after a church service at the Foundation of Truth Assembly to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica