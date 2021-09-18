Edo community elated over electricity project attracted by Rep member 

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

Members of Inikorogha, an Ijaw community of Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, are elated over an electricity project attracted by a member of the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa.

Speaking on behalf of the community, a visibly happy spokesman of the community and ex-militant, Mr. Robert Okubor, said this is first of its kind in the ijaw community.

Okubor said the community would see to the successful execution of the project by providing the necessary support to the project contractor.

According to him: “We are indeed elated, even our ancestors who had prayed for this are happy.

“When Idahosa made this promise during his campaign, though we have been supporting him through prayers, but it was hard to believe that this day will come.

“He has been spreading constituency project across the nooks and crannies of the federal constituency and now ours have come.

“The only electricity you see here are individuals efforts through generators. The semblance of whatever the community had in electricity by government or organisations was also through generating sets.

“In 1991, a company named Africa Timber and Plywood Company gave the Inikorogha community a generating plant while same was supplemented by the military administration of Anthony Oyeregbulem in 1997. These broke down over 25 years ago.

“You can see the reason we are happy and ready to do all, including providing security for the contractor of this project.”

Also, speaking Idahosa, who representes Ovia Federal Constituency, said the project which would be executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), will commence immediately.

Like this: Like Loading...