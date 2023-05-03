Edo Community Frays Alleged Invasion, Imposition Of Leaders By Obaseki Loyalists

Leaders in Inikhorogha Community, Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State have alleged that security agencies and men of the state-backed vigilante group have invaded their community in the guise of crime fighting to install a leadership loyal to the government of the day and brand opposition political leaders as suspected criminals.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, a leader from the community and the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Chief Andrew Egiri accused the duo of Godstime Ogidigba and Daniel Ezekiel who he said is from Delta of being responsible for the alleged siege with alleged support from Edo State government House.

He said despite a court injunction. The two used security agencies last Saturday to foist a new leadership in the community and harass people to join the ruling party in the state or risk arrests and prosecution for Trump-up criminal activities.

Egiri said.“The community has a working document which is like a constitution that guides the community, if there are issues that have to do with a change of government, the way it can be done in every 2nd of January meeting the community, which is the community general meeting where all sons and daughters of the community will converge and discuss issues affecting the community.

“Somebody in government is giving them security and back-up through the Commissioner of Police, there is a huge presence of police and additional vigilantes have been drafted, they used this to bring their PDP members as community leaders yet what has community activities got to do with the government and the police.

“There is no security threat in Inikorogha to warrant the heavy presence of security operatives. They also lied that the people have been in bondage for 12 years, those people making such allegations are not from Inikorogha.

“They are arresting our people who are in APC all because of 2024 and they picked one and threatened him that if he decamps with his people to the PDP, he will be allowed to go but if not, he will be taken to Benin and be paraded as a criminal.”

Egiri also claimed that the palm farm of a leader of the community, Robert Okubo was seized on the ground that it was on government land but even after they discovered this to be false, the workers arrested were still being detained.”

However, when contacted, Daniel Ezekiel denied the allegations claiming that Egiri and Okunbor were running away from their shadows after committing a series of criminal acts adding that he hails from the Gbeuba community in the same local government area which is five minutes drive from Inikorogha.

He said when the police invited the two for questioning on their alleged criminal activities, they went to court to seek enforcement of fundamental human rights.

On alleged illegal installation of community leadership, Ezekiel said “This is an exco Robert Okubo imposed on the community, going to eight years now and his elder brother Timi Robert heads it and the people are afraid to talk.”