Edo community mourn as matriarch passes on

The people of 1st Federal Road, Benin City, Edo State capital are mourning the passing of a frontline community leader and matriarch, Mrs Esther Ogbewi (nee Evbonmwan), a.k.a Iye Osagie.

The remains of Mrs Esther Ogbewi who died in August at the age of 95 in Benin City, Edo State, according to the burial arrangement, will depart mortuary in Benin on October 29, 2021, to her residence, 1st Federal Road, off Medical Stores, behind Psychiatric Hospital, Benin City.

Social Wake will follow at her residence on October 30, 2021, at 1st Federal Road, off Medical Stores, behind Psychiatric Hospital, Benin City. She is survived by four children including Osagie Ogbewi; Ewemade Ogbewi; Eghosa Ogbewi; Lucky Ogbewi and 30 grandchildren.

