Edo Community Petition Oba Of Benin Over Planned Installation Of Priest

Indigenes of Obateru Community, Ovia North-East Local government Area of Edo State, have petitioned the Oba of Benin over the planned installation of Mr Afona Otasowie as Priest (Ohen) of Obagbeni village in the same Council area.

The community in a letter of protest, signed by the Uzukpogieva (second most elderly man), Mr Emmanuel Uwagboe and Secretary, Mr Kevin Okunzuwa on behalf of community elders claimed that there was neither a shrine nor a Priest (Ohen) in Obateru to warrant such position.

According to the letter, “Otasowie and his cohorts, in deceit and desperation to claim affinity to Obateru, a community they had earlier claimed does not exist clandestinely choose another name, Obagbeni, to refer to the same Obateru village to deceive the palace.

“The Obateru people are the original settlers in the village, with affinity to Ughoton. Only one Priest, (Ohen Okun), was recognisable even by the palace and we want the Royal Father to investigate Otasowie’s claims.

“Your Majesty, may we quickly add that Obateru is in court with its neighbouring village, Evbuorokho, over the same contentious issue of its existence as an autonomous village, while a Benin High Court has given judgment in suit No.HOCK/45/2008, in favour of Obateru village, the matter still pends at the appeal court in suit No. CA/B/609/2015,” the petition said.

Speaking before the Palace chiefs, Uwagboe, noted that the Ohen Okun of Ughoton is traditionally the only recognised priest within the Ekenwan axis.

“This is why Otasowie deceitfully corrupted Obateru to Obagbeni to get Oba Ewuare II approval to be installed as Ohen where non has never existed.

“Your Royal Majesty, Otasowie and his cohorts on several occasions attacked members of Obateru with armed thugs to cause fear and overrun the leadership of Obateru for his selfish and pecuniary gains to further advance his haulage business.

“Otasowie and his sibling, Osazee, have severally boasted that they will use their connections to some influential individuals within the palace to achieve this desire after their failed attempt to arrest elders of Obateru village with operatives from Zone 5.”