Edo community raises the alarm over arrest of members

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Residents of Iviukwe community in Edo State have called on Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali to intervene in the alleged harassment and detention of community members by the police over sales of community ancestral land. Addressing in Benin, the state capital yesterday, on behalf of the sons and daughters of the community, Okpame Ozekhome, alleged that Chief Mike Ozekhome and Okumagbe of Uvhano, George Oshiapi, are behind their arrest to suppress the community members from asking questions about the sales of 5,000 hectares community ancestral land to Dangote in 2013 for the construction of a fertilizer company.

“For one week now, there has been harassment, arrest and detention of com- munity members over false allegations of inciting violence in the community and resisting arrest. “Among those arrested is Chief Francis Ozekhome, his two sons, the community chairman, whose legs were tied and handcuffed in a viral video, among others,” the people said.

 

