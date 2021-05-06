Edo community raises the alarm over killing of youths

Elders and residents of Illushi community in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State have raised the alarm over what they described as the killing of their youths by military men deployed to the areas. This was as they alleged that the Nigeria military sponsored by Samuel Offor, Simon Imawa, Emmanuel Abamu and Anthony Skaff, the Director of Skaff International Agro Farms Limited are collaborating with the soldiers to carry out the dastardly act. While addressing journalists on the recent killings in the area, the Youth Chairman, Illushi Community, Lucky Chibogwu, recalled that on April 13, 2021 about 3pm, some trucks loaded with soldiers came into the community, shooting sporadically, beating up men and women, as well as burning houses, leaving three persons shot dead in the process.
