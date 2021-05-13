Edo community raises the alarm over presence of soldiers

Residents of Kolokolo community in the coastal area of Ikpoba Oha Local Government Area of Edo State have raised the alarm over the presence of soldiers in their community. This was as they lamented that they had been chased away from their ancestral homes by the military men. The community leaders, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Majorand General Lucky Irabor to intervene without further delay in their plight, adding that some of the community leaders brought in military men to intimidate their perceived enemies over leadership crisis in the community. While addressing journalists one of the community leaders, Pa Daniel Unokerieghen said that the community had been at peace until 2013, when one Benson Ayokotse, who had been away from the community for over 30 years, suddenly resurfaced from nowhere to cause a crisis in the community
