Edo community to showcase culture, discover new talents

For Oza community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, the problems of insecurity, joblessness and cultural disintegration are unacceptable. The community has set December 27 to 30 to discover new talents in sports, music, and academia through the organisation of what it tagged; ‘Oza Carnival’.

Briefing the press yesterday in Benin, initiator of the carnival, Mr. Festus Osaigbovo, said the carnival is set to showcase the community’s rich culture, farm produce and harness talents to provide jobs for the teeming unemployed youths of the area. He said dignitaries, including Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; his deputy, Philip Shaibu; Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Hon Clement Agba, are among the personalities that would grace the maiden edition of the festival. “It is going to be a great day for us the people of Oza, we deemed it necessary that as a people, there is a need to come together to accelerate development in our community.”

 

