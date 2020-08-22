Edo community visits monarch over Ologbo crisis

Okhaigele leaders of Sapele community in Benin-City, Edo State, have paid a courtesy visit to the Enogie of Ologbo Dukedom, His Royal Highness Owenvbuigie Jason Akenzua, over the activities of hoodlums in the oil-rich Ologbo community. This is sequel to the ongoing trials in a Benin High Court over kidnapping and murder of Sunny Etchie, the Okhaigele of Kolokolo community. The leaders are worried over the spate of criminal activities being carried out by some people in Ologbo, thereby making the community unsafe for people.

They also pledge their unalloyed support to the Enogie in his efforts to ensure that crime and criminality in the zone comes to an end. Also, the Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM) has earlier in the week staged a protest to the Edo State Ministry of Justice and Zone 5 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Benin City, calling on the security agents to ensure that the family of murdered Sunny Etchie gets justice.

President of BSM, Curtis Eghosa Ugbo, said: “We are here to tell the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney–General of Edo State that BSM worldwide are calling for nothing but justice in the kidnap, murder, and conspiracy case charges of Etchie.

