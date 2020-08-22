News

Edo community visits monarch over Ologbo crisis

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun Comment(0)

Okhaigele leaders of Sapele community in Benin-City, Edo State, have paid a courtesy visit to the Enogie of Ologbo Dukedom, His Royal Highness Owenvbuigie Jason Akenzua, over the activities of hoodlums in the oil-rich Ologbo community. This is sequel to the ongoing trials in a Benin High Court over kidnapping and murder of Sunny Etchie, the Okhaigele of Kolokolo community. The leaders are worried over the spate of criminal activities being carried out by some people in Ologbo, thereby making the community unsafe for people.

They also pledge their unalloyed support to the Enogie in his efforts to ensure that crime and criminality in the zone comes to an end. Also, the Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM) has earlier in the week staged a protest to the Edo State Ministry of Justice and Zone 5 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Benin City, calling on the security agents to ensure that the family of murdered Sunny Etchie gets justice.

President of BSM, Curtis Eghosa Ugbo, said: “We are here to tell the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney–General of Edo State that BSM worldwide are calling for nothing but justice in the kidnap, murder, and conspiracy case charges of Etchie.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Disparaging military efforts in Borno State, the act of ingratitude to Buhari – Youth forum

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Unity Youth Forum ( UYF) has warned Borno State governor and his officials that any attempt to disparage the military is an act of ingratitude to the troops on the frontlines as well as President Muhammadu Buhari.  The group expressed disappointment with Zulum over his incessant outbursts targeted at the military despite being a major […]
News

Elumelu tips Africa as key investment destination

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

•Advocates collaborations to boost continents fortunes   The Group Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Tony Elumelu has said that the coronavirus pandemic has presented a perfect opportunity for foreign investors to invest in Africa, owing to the huge opportunities that are inherent in the African economy.   “This is the time to invest. […]
News

NNPC warns against tank farms’ relocation from Lagos, others

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

*Says swift action risk to fuel supply chains The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has warned against a swift relocation of tank farms from their current locations along Ijegun and Kirikiri areas in Lagos and other parts of the country in order to avoid a dislocation in the supply and distribution chain of petroleum products […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: