Edo conducts 3,201 tests since COVID-19 2nd wave – Govt

The Edo State through the network of the 4 PCR Molecular Laboratories has conducted a total of 3,201 coronavirus (COVID- 19) tests, resulting in a total of 242 confirmed positive cases since the state began tracking of the second wave of the pandemic on December 1, 2020.

The Edo State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this at a meeting of the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) chaired by the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. Obi said: “Since we started tracking the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in Edo State on December 1, 2020, we have conducted a total of 3,201 coronavirus (COVID-19) tests in the 4 PCR Molecular Laboratories in the state. We have a case positivity rate of 7.5 per cent.

“These include the laboratories at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH); the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH); Edo Specialist Hospital and a private health facility, Lily Hospital. “As at January 6, 2021, we have recorded 119 active COVID-19 cases and 10 recoveries.

We also have eight new cases reported from the PCR molecular laboratory at the UBTH.” He said that the state government had reactivated isolation and treatment facilities across the state for management of COVID-19 cases, noting that experience from the containment of the spread of the first wave of the pandemic has proved beneficial in stemming the tide of the second wave. However, Obi cautioned residents in the state to abide by all precautionary health and safety guidelines and protocols set by the government to stall the spread of the virus in the state.

