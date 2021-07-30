Edo consolidates reforms on wealth, job creation

The reform put in place by Edo State government over time is gaining steam as it leverages the huge investments as well as programmes by Governor Godwin Obaseki in the agricultural sector to boost the economy, tackle food insecurity and create jobs for Edo citizens.

The Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Peter Aikhuomobhogbe, stated this during a virtual engagement session with Edo indigenes in the Diaspora with the theme: “National Diaspora Day: Investment meeting with the Diaspora.”

Aikhuomobhogbe noted that the state was driving economic growth by stimulating investments in agriculture and allied industries to ensure it becomes self-sufficient in food production and to diversify its revenue base.

According to him, “agriculture and allied industries have always been considered by the Edo State Government as an important sector for diversification and to build an economy that can generate inclusive growth and create jobs.

However, the realisation of that vision cannot materialize without better coordination of agriculture and agribusiness value chains to reduce fragmentation and establish stronger linkages between upstream primary production and downstream value-addition segments; which is why the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government launched several agricultural initiatives, placing agriculture as the pillar for Edo’s economic revolution.”

He further stated that government introduced the “Edo Agripreneur programme to increase investment in the agric sector to create viable economic opportunities for youth and upscale production levels of farmers in the state.

“Edo State Oil Palm Programme to remove critical risk in the oil palm sector, through solving the biggest hindrances to plantation development, by making land available and encouraging sustainable production and ensuring global competitiveness.

“We also launched the Independent Farmers’ Initiative to mitigate the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 crisis and lay the ground for a robust recovery.

“Investments at the upstream link of the value chain have also been attracted to facilitate domestic off-take and increased production,” he added

