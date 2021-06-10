Edo: Court admits WAEC result in APC lawmaker’s forgery trial

An Edo High Court yesterday admitted in evidence a certified copy of the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) certificate against a lawmaker-elect in the state House of Assembly, Mr Ugiagbe Onaiwu. Onaiwu is one of the 14 lawmakers-elect, who refused to present themselves for inauguration in June 2019, when Governor Godwin Obaseki issued the proclamation instrument. The 14 lawmakers, whose seats had since been declared vacant by a Port Harcourt-based Federal High Court, are said to be loyal to the erstwhile National Chairman of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, as the former labour leader fought for the soul of the party with his estranged political godson, Obaseki, in the build up to the 2020 governorship election, which the governor won on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court, presided over by Justice Efe Ikponmwoba, admitted the certified copy of the WAEC result, after listening to the arguments on the admissibility of the document from counsel to both the complainant and defendant, Peter Ojo and Paul Osarenkhoe. A WAEC official, Mrs. Dupe Elemikhena, who was subpoenaed by the court, acknowledged the tendered document to be a certified one by the examination body. In his argument against the admissibility of the document, Osarenkhoe called for its rejection on the grounds that the subpoenaed WAEC official was not the maker of the document. Osarenkhoe also premised his argument on the fact that relevancy was not only the yardstick for admissibility. In his counter-argument for the admissibility, counsel to the state, Ojo, argued that the first rule of admissibility was in the relevance of a document. He said: “Since the document is relevant, it should thus be accepted and admitted in this case.” Justice Ikponmwoba subsequently adjourned the case till June 30 for the complainant to call his last witness on the case.

The state had instituted a legal action against the APC candidate, Onaiwu, in the 2019 general elections on the allegation of impersonation and forgery of the results he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the poll

