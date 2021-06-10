News

Edo: Court admits WAEC result in APC lawmaker’s forgery trial

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

An Edo High Court yesterday admitted in evidence a certified copy of the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) certificate against a lawmaker-elect in the state House of Assembly, Mr Ugiagbe Onaiwu. Onaiwu is one of the 14 lawmakers-elect, who refused to present themselves for inauguration in June 2019, when Governor Godwin Obaseki issued the proclamation instrument. The 14 lawmakers, whose seats had since been declared vacant by a Port Harcourt-based Federal High Court, are said to be loyal to the erstwhile National Chairman of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, as the former labour leader fought for the soul of the party with his estranged political godson, Obaseki, in the build up to the 2020 governorship election, which the governor won on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court, presided over by Justice Efe Ikponmwoba, admitted the certified copy of the WAEC result, after listening to the arguments on the admissibility of the document from counsel to both the complainant and defendant, Peter Ojo and Paul Osarenkhoe. A WAEC official, Mrs. Dupe Elemikhena, who was subpoenaed by the court, acknowledged the tendered document to be a certified one by the examination body. In his argument against the admissibility of the document, Osarenkhoe called for its rejection on the grounds that the subpoenaed WAEC official was not the maker of the document. Osarenkhoe also premised his argument on the fact that relevancy was not only the yardstick for admissibility. In his counter-argument for the admissibility, counsel to the state, Ojo, argued that the first rule of admissibility was in the relevance of a document. He said: “Since the document is relevant, it should thus be accepted and admitted in this case.” Justice Ikponmwoba subsequently adjourned the case till June 30 for the complainant to call his last witness on the case.

The state had instituted a legal action against the APC candidate, Onaiwu, in the 2019 general elections on the allegation of impersonation and forgery of the results he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the poll

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Gov Bello directs NSEMA to supply IDPs relief materials

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to immediately provide relief materials to the victims of banditry attacks following influx of more displaced persons from Chiro, Kuchi and Guni to IDP Camps in Gwada. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel Berje, the […]
News

Uzodinma assures Imo communities of democracy dividends

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has assured communities in the state of accelerated development during his tenure while urging them to be part of the vision to develop the state and make it prosperous. Uzodimma spoke at the weekend when leadership of Nkwerre Aborigines Development Town Union paid him a solidarity visit at […]
News

Edo Assembly impeaches Speaker, Okiye

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Francis Okiye, has been impeached. His removal followed a motion by the Majority Leader of the House, Henry Okhurobo, that Okiye be removed over allegations of high-handedness. His impeachment letter was signed by nine out of the 10-member Assembly present at a brief sitting on Monday. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica