Edo Court berates journalists over falsification of court ruling

An Edo State High court in Benin City presided over by Justice Joseph Acha Wednesday cautioned journalists and lawyers to ensure they protect the integrity of their professions and the society they serve.

Justice Acha was referring to a ruling he gave in February 17 in a divorce suit marked B/47b/2020 involving Chief Leemon Ikpea, who is the petitioner, and Mrs Agnes Ikpea, who is the respondent.

The judge had ruled in two motions filed by the two actors but were allegedly skewed in publications which cast the judge in a negative light.

When the matter came up for hearing Wednesday, Justice Acha said the respondent had petitioned the Chief Judge of Edo State for reassignment of the suit but insisted that he stands by his ruling which he said was to protect the lives of all the parties involved and he thereafter adjourned the suit to April 22 while awaiting the decision of the Chief Judge on the petition.

He said: “When you embark on a campaign of calumny, you are not doing the institutions any good. When you decide to malign people because of a matter that is not in your favour, I think you are only destroying the institution.

“The journalists, I think they have a duty to be objective in their reportage, they must be objective and do proper investigation. A situation whereby they are doing the bidding of their paymaster will impinge on the integrity of their profession

“It is correct that this matter was fixed for hearing today and today two motions were filed on behalf of the respondent the last was given to me this morning.

“More importantly after the last sitting of this court, a petition was written on behalf of the respondent to the Honourable Chief Judge seeking reassignment of this case to another court, the petition was referred to me for my reaction, I responded and awaiting the directive of the Honourable Chief Judge on the next step.

“I wish to state that the practice of journalism like most other professions is noble no matter who the sponsor is or the sponsors are, no matter how much the journalists is paid, he owes a duty to the society, God and his conscience for responsible reportage by ensuring that he publishes accurately and authentically. I want to repeat that in my ruling of the 17th Day of February 2021 in the lives of the parties in this case, the need to protect and safeguard the lives remain my primary concern more than anything else.”

On his part, the Chairman, Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Sir Rolland Osakue told the court that he was in court over the said publication adding the report did not emanate from journalists practicing in Edo.

