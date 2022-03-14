Metro & Crime

Edo court remands man for defiling15-month-old daughter

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

A man identified as Yahaya Oisamaiye has been remanded in a correctional facility in Edo State by Justice Geraldine Imadegbelo to await the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) over the alleged defilement of his 15-month old daughter, identified as Belta Oisamaiye, while the case was adjourned to March 23, 2022. In an enrolment order by the judge in charge number B/ CD/470M/2022 between Commissioner of Police, Edo State versus Yahaya Oisamaye which is sequel to a motion exparte filed by the police who is the complainant/applicant in the case, she said “The suspect is to be remanded at Oko Correctional Centre for an initial period of 14 days pending the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). Return date is on March 23, 2022” The court gave the remand order after listening to E. Ekibade for the applicant and Dan Osei Okoh (SAN), Musa Bello, Uwa Okoh, and C.O. Omozugbonwen for the suspect.

The charge sheet against the suspect reads “That you, Yahaya Oisamaiye ‘m’ on or about the 7th day of February, 2022, between 0500hrs – 0630hrs, at Brisbourne Iyamu Street, GRA, Benin City in the Benin Judicial Division, did have unlawful carnal knowledge of one Belta Oisamaiye ‘f’ aged 15 months and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 4 and punishable under Section 5 (1) of the Edo State Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law 2021. The police argued that their reason for the request for remand is based on the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Edo State 2016 in Section 293(1) which provided that “when a suspect is arrested for an offense which a magistrate court has no jurisdiction to try, shall within a reasonable time of arrest be brought before a high court for remand.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

