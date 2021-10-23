News Top Stories

Edo Court restrains Orbih, Ostu, others from PDP National Convention

The crisis rocking Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new dimension on Friday as an Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City and presided over by Justice J.O.Okeaya-Inneh barred the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, State Secretary of the party, Hilary Otsu, the member representing Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and eight others from attending the October 30 and 31 National Convention of the party.

In an Enrolment of Order by Justice Okeaya-Inneh in suit no B/218/ os/2021 instituted by Chief Idehen Ekunday, Mr. Stanley Iduoze and Odior Omadimhe, who are claimants/applicants against Orbih and 11 others including the PDP as the 12th defendant, the court after hearing from the counsel to the applicants, Philomena Odiase gave an interim injunction restraining “the 1st — 11th Defendants from attending, participating or voting at the National Convention of the 12” Defendant herein to elect members of its National Working Committee or and other Governing Body, which convention is fixed for the 30th and 31st of October, 2021 or fixed for any other date pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice herein.

“An order of interim injunction directing the 12th Defendant, its servants, Officers. agents, or otherwise howsoever to deny admittance to the 1st – 11th Defendant at the National Convention of the 12” Defendant scheduled for 30th and 31st October 2021 or any other day and ensure that the 1st – 11th Defendants do not vote or participate in any shape or form at the National Convention of the 12’ Defendant scheduled for the 30th and 31st of October 2021 or scheduled for any other date(s) pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice herein.”

