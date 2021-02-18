News

Edo: Courts halt proceedings over judge’s death

All courts in Edo State and the state Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) have halted all court proceedings following the death of a serving judge, Justice Morrison Ighodalo. Justice Ighodalo was number three in the hierarchy of 31 Judges in the state.

The death of the Judge Ighodalo, however, stalled all cases in the courts across the state, as the bereaved judges, Magistrates and presidents adjourned all cases in honour of their departed colleague, who reportedly died during a brief illness. Also, the Publicity Secretary of NBA, Benin chapter, Mr Ogaga Emoghwanre, in a statement, lamented that the sad event occurred in the late hours of Monday, February 15.

The statement noted: “It is with grief and a heavy heart that the Executive Council of the Nigerian Bar Association, Benin branch, announced the death of our dear and beloved Hon. Justice Morrison Ojabulu Ighodalo. “He was a renowned Judge with an unflinching determination to always impact knowledge to one and all.

We will greatly and sorely miss him. He was a Jurist of no mean repute.” Meanwhile, the state Chief Judge, Justice Esther Edigin after an emergency meeting with the Judges in the state, paid a condolence visit on the family of the late Judge at his official residence at Boundary Road, GRA, Benin, the state capital.

