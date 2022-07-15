News

Edo CP receives gender-based violence mgt c’ttee

Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, yesterday received the state Gender-Based Management Committee led by Mrs. Irenose Ihensekhien, a Director in the Ministry of Social welfare and Gender issues. During the visit, Mrs. Ihensekhien handed over to the CP consignment of books on “Standard Operating Procedure on Gender- Based Violence Prevention and Response” and “Gender- Based Violence Training Manual “for use by officers and men of Edo State police command. The command, in a press statement issued by the Assistant Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jenifer Iwegbu, indicated that the CP was also briefed on the training organized for security agencies and social workers on investigation and standard operating procedure on Gender-based violence issues by Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki.

The statement reads: "The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, on Wednesday, 13/07/2022 received the Edo State Gender-based violence Management Committee led by Mrs. Irenose Ihensekhien, a Director in the Ministry of Social Welfare and Gender issues. "During the visit, Mrs Irenose Ihensekhien handed over to the CP consignment of books on " Standard Operating Procedure on Gender-Based Violence Prevention and Response" and "Gender Based Violence Training Manual "for use by Officers and Men of Edo State Police Command. She also briefed the CP on the first lady of Edo State; Mrs Betsy Obaseki organized training for security agencies and social workers on the investigation and standard operating procedure on Gender-based violence issues."

 

