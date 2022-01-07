Edo creative industry rakes in N500m revenue

Stakeholders and entertainment actors in Edo State have valued the revenue accrued to the sector in 2021 to about N500 million, owing to the growing opportunities and investment attracted to the creative and entertainment industry during the year. A cross-section of stakeholders, who spoke with journalists, said the entertainment sector in the state had continued to record impressive SOUTH-EAST |NEWS SOUTH-SOUTH |NEWS growth, which is creating job opportunities for youths in the state.

The growth, analysts say, is attributable to the ingenuity of youths who are harnessing opportunities in the digital economy, especially skit-making and comedy on social media; active nightlife with growing hospitality sector; improved business environment facilitated by reforms of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, particularly in the provision of security and the inflow of Diaspora receipts.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...