Edo: Cult heads meet, end killings

Robbers still on the rampage

 

Killings by rival cult groups have died down in parts of Benin, the Edo State capital.

 

This followed an extensive meeting called by some stakeholders and heads of the various cult groups under the aegis of Rainbow Coalition. There has been no reported case of killing in the last 24 hours in the state.

 

 

About 37 people have been killed in clashes between rival cult groups. But the killings have dramatically died down in parts of Benin City.

 

This came after extensive deliberations by key actors and stakeholders of the various fraternities under the umbrella of Rainbow Coalition which lasted for two days.

 

However, armed robberies have continued as residents of Lucky Way, Upper Mission Extension and adjoining streets in Benin were raided all through Monday night. The hoodlums said to be heavily armed had first gone to Lucky Way at Ikpoba Hill where they raided shops.

 

They later went to a house at Imade Street where they reportedly snatched a car from its owner which they later used for other robbery operations.

 

The armed robbers later moved to Omoruyi Street near Zico Gas Plant at Upper Mission Extension where they allegedly snatched a Mercedes Benz 180 car belonging to Mr. Joachin Isibor Osaruese (an engineer). The robbers later drove towards Benin-Auchi Road with all the snatched cars.

 

Residents locked themselves up because of the fear that the armed robbers might return to the area. Meanwhile, heads of the various cult groups met on Monday at a hotel in the Government Reservation Area (GRA) where they resolved to sheathe their swords and allow peace to reign in the state.

 

“The meeting started on Monday and it was concluded this morning (yesterday). All the heads of the various groups met because the killing has become an embarrassment to all. But they all concluded the meeting this morning and have agreed to stop the killings.”

Our Correspondent
