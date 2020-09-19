News

Edo decides 2020: APC, PDP youths clash over alleged money-sharing

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed Saturday morning in Edo.
It was alleged that some APC youths attempted to share money but were resisted by their PDP counterparts.
The incident occurred at a polling unit in Oredo Local Government Area.
The footage of the incident shows members of the opposing camps rough handling one another.
Comments in the background suggest that the cause of the fight was money.
In the video only one policeman can be seen trying to control the situation.

Reporter

