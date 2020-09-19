Edo decides 2020: I’m being rigged out – Obaseki cries out as card readers fail

Governor Godwin Obaseki has cried out over faulty card readers in the ongoing Edo Gubernatorial Elections.

Obaseki, in a statement via his spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, raised the alarm that there is a deliberate plot to disenfranchise voters in PDP strongholds in the state.

Osagie disclosed that card readers in areas where PDP has influence are not working.

According to him: “Suddenly, card readers are not working in areas where Governor Godwin Obaseki is very popular.

“Voters are being disenfranchised and we are constrained to say that this is sabotage.”

